WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will speed up delivery of M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine by nine months, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces now expected to receive them by autumn, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday.
“These will be excess hulls in our inventory that we will refurbish, refit” by drawing from existing stocks and Ukraine security assistance “in order to make them combat-ready,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters, declining to specify where the work would occur.
The move underscores the urgency the U.S. and its allies feel in their support of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s sustained missile and artillery barrages.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC earlier Tuesday that the Pentagon would have more to say soon about a revised timetable “to see if we can get Abrams tanks to Ukraine a little bit faster than previously expected.”
“There’s some changes that you can make to the process to sort of speed that up,” Kirby said.
The U.S. will take the hulls of 31 older tanks from its inventory and pay contractor General Dynamics Corp. to refurbish them into the M1A1 SA model of the Abrams, not the newer M1A2, according to two U.S. defense officials who asked not to be identified in advance of an announcement.
In January, the Pentagon allocated $400 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding for the tanks, and Ryder said Tuesday that he didn’t expect the revised plan to add significant costs.
After initially refusing to do so, the U.S. announced in January it would send Ukraine 31 of its M1 Abrams battle tanks. The move was made to encourage Germany to supply some of its Leopard tanks even sooner to give Ukraine a major new capability as it tries to pry Russian forces from the east.
Those tanks are available in larger quantities, are closer to the front lines and are easier to operate and maintain.
The Abrams tanks won’t be in Ukraine in time for expected spring offensives by Russia and Ukraine, but the less complex German-built tanks are already arriving from Poland.
Kirby pointed to the sophistication and limited availability of the Abrams and the associated training and logistics requirements as reasons for the long lead time for delivery to Ukraine.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.