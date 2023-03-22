Abrams tank

A US Abrams tank in May 2016.

 U.S. Army via Abaca Press / TNS

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will speed up delivery of M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine by nine months, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces now expected to receive them by autumn, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday.

“These will be excess hulls in our inventory that we will refurbish, refit” by drawing from existing stocks and Ukraine security assistance “in order to make them combat-ready,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters, declining to specify where the work would occur.

