The U.S. entered an "unprecedented" recession in February as job growth and production began grinding to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, a trade group said Monday, ending the country's longest economic boom on record.
The National Bureau of Economic Research, which is responsible for determining when recessions begin and end, said the economic expansion that started in June 2009 hit a peak in February before dropping sharply, marking the start of the recession.
NBER defines a recession as "a decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months" and generally waits longer before making a determination. The panel waited a whole year to declare the Great Recession of 2008.
But NBER said the steepness of the drop in productivity, employment and income was so dramatic this time around that a prompt declaration was justified.
"The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions," the panel said in a statement.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 13.3 percent in May as of the latest jobs report from the Labor Department, down from 14.7 percent in April. Both figures are higher than in any economic downturn since World War II.
The virus crippled nearly all sectors of the U.S. economy, as cities and states implemented sweeping stay-at-home orders and social distancing restrictions that threw millions of workers into unemployment.
Despite the recession announcement, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to marvel at some upshots on the U.S. stock market.
"Smart money, and the World, know that we are heading in the right direction," tweeted Trump, whose bid for reelection was heavily pitched on the strong state of the economy before the pandemic hit. "Jobs coming back FAST. Next year will be our greatest ever!"
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered a slightly more modest assessment.
"There's many more steps to take to get back to the hottest economy in modern history," McEnany told reporters at the White House. "We will get there with President Trump."