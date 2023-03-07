WASHINGTON ― The U.S. military spent $1.6 million to $2 million last month to shoot down three unidentified, high-altitude objects over North America, with half of that spent on the mission over Lake Huron in Michigan, the Air Force said Monday.

That price tag covers only the cost of the four AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles ― at $400,000 to $500,000 each ― used to down the objects, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.

