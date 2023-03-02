Havana Syndrome

View of the US embassy in Havana, on Feb. 3. After an exhaustive investigation, the origin of “Havana syndrome” remains unclear.

 Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that a series of mysterious health incidents affecting U.S. personnel around the world since 2016 were unlikely to have been caused by a foreign adversary or by a directed energy weapon, after conducting what one intelligence official described as a “historic” investigation.

Scouring evidence in roughly 1,500 reported cases, seven intelligence agencies unanimously concluded that it was either unlikely or very unlikely that a foreign actor was responsible for the cases, which became known to the public as “Havana syndrome” after a cluster of cases affected U.S. personnel in Cuba at the end of the Obama administration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.