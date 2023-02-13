WASHINGTON — Three flying objects were downed over North America in as many days and another was reportedly spotted over a Chinese port city, showing how “unidentified aerial phenomena” are keeping the world on edge since entering the international mainstream in the past two weeks.

U.S. fighter jets brought down objects over Alaska and Canada on Friday and Saturday, and another was taken down on Sunday over Lake Huron in Michigan. While the Biden administration said the high-altitude craft brought down on Feb. 4 was a Chinese spying balloon, details on the latest objects remain sparse.

