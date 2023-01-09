Biden border

President Joe Biden listens to U.S. Customs and Border Protection police as he looks at a fake battery used for smuggling drugs on the Bridge of the Americas border crossing between Mexico and the U.S. in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. Biden went to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office, visiting an El Paso, Texas, entry point at the center of debates over illegal immigration and smuggling.

 Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

As President Biden stepped off Air Force One in El Paso to tour the U.S. border on Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was on the tarmac waiting.

After greeting the president, the combative Republican governor handed Biden a sharply worded letter in which he criticized him for pushing “open-border policies” and demanded that he resume construction of the border wall promised, but never completed, by former President Donald Trump.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.