CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member was killed and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting prompted a three-hour lockdown Monday and rattled a campus one week into the new school year.

The faculty member’s name was not being released pending notification of family, university leaders said during a news conference Monday evening. The suspect’s name also was not released, and police said it was too early to know a possible motive. No other injuries were reported.

