CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member was killed and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting prompted a three-hour lockdown Monday and rattled a campus one week into the new school year.
The faculty member’s name was not being released pending notification of family, university leaders said during a news conference Monday evening. The suspect’s name also was not released, and police said it was too early to know a possible motive. No other injuries were reported.
Students described a confusing and terrifying afternoon where they waited to evacuate and learn more information about the shooting at Caudill Laboratories in the central part of the public university.
“To be honest, I’m feeling pretty terrified right now, but I feel safe in the location I’m in and am thankfully with friends,” said Jackie Ruiz, a master’s student, who was walking on the main campus quad when she got the first Alert Carolina message shortly after 1 p.m. She ran into a nearby building and was taking shelter in a closet with other students, she said.
The university issued an “all clear” message at 4:14 p.m. A large bullet hole that shattered a window could be seen to the right of Caudill Laboratories’ north entrance Monday.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools also were locked down in the afternoon — the first day of school — until the all-clear was given.
Classes at the university were canceled Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Caudill Laboratories will remain closed as evidence is collected and processed, UNC Police Chief Brian James said.
“This loss is devastating, and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said at Monday’s news conference. “We will work to rebuild that sense of trust and safety within our community, and our hearts are with the family of our fellow faculty member, those who are personally connected to the victim and those traumatized by this senseless act of violence.”
