Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak to the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 16 in Washington, D.C.

 J. Scott Applewhite / Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — In his first known trip abroad since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Washington on Wednesday to meet with President Biden and address a joint session of Congress.

U.S. officials kept details of his visit under wraps given the security fears. Despite the heavy shroud placed over Zelenskyy’s plans, it was widely reported he would travel to Washington to visit Capitol Hill and appear at the White House.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.