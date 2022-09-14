Twitter Inc. shareholders approved billionaire Elon Musk’s proposed $44 billion buyout, paving the way for a trial next month to determine the deal’s fate.

A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favor of accepting Musk’s $54.20-a-share offer to acquire the social-networking company, according to a preliminary vote count read on Tuesday. Musk made the bid in April and has since sought to rescind it. Twitter’s board — along with two prominent advisory firms — had encouraged investors to ratify the deal. The company’s shares were little changed after the vote and closed at $41.74, well below Musk’s proposed price.

