Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5 in Columbia, S.C.

 Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s lawyers and U.S. prosecutors hurled accusations back and forth over the protection of evidence just days after his arraignment on federal charges of obstructing the 2020 election — a sign both sides are digging in for a bitter courtroom fight.

Trump’s attorneys across his criminal prosecutions in New York, Florida and Washington are adopting their client’s brawler style, in and out of court. In TV hits they’ve accused prosecutors of misconduct and echoed the former president’s claims of a political witch hunt. Their tone in court briefs is a bit more subdued, but still aggressive.

