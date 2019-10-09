Trump urged top aide to help Giuliani client facing DOJ charges

Update Wednesday morning, 10/9.

The city clerk's office has verified the votes from Tuesday, and the number of ballots cast in Ward 2 was incorrectly tallied in the original results; the correct number is 514 cast, instead of 214. That has only affected the turnout number in Ward 2, and the overall turnout. The turnout in Ward 2 is now 13 percent. The overall turnout is 12 percent. All other numbers have stayed the same and are correct.

The city clerk's office is verifying all votes in all wards this morning after a discrepancy in the number of ballots cast. We'll update the numbers once the clerk's office has verified them.

