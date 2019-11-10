NEW YORK — President Donald Trump plans to speak at Monday’s Veterans Day Parade in New York City — making him the first known sitting president to attend the festivities in the parade’s 100-year history, organizers said.
He’ll deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the parade, the White House said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio urged Trump to keep politics out of the event.
“It should not be politicized. It should not be turned into a spectacle,” the mayor said last week. “If he’s coming here to truly honor veterans, God bless him. But I’d really like to see something a little different than what we’ve seen in some of his other appearances.”
The president arrived in New York City on Saturday night and stayed in Trump Tower in Midtown, according to a White House pool report.
His scheduled speech at Monday’s parade comes in the wake of Trump’s recent spurn of his hometown residency in favor of Florida.
— New York Daily News