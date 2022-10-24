WASHINGTON — Donald Trump wouldn’t be permitted to appear live on television before the Jan. 6 committee, which has subpoenaed him to testify on his role in last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney said.

“He’s not going to turn this into a circus,” Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and the committee’s vice chair, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “This is a far too serious set of issues.”

