Former President Donald Trump’s new lawsuit against the Jan. 6 House committee was assigned to one of his judicial nominees in Florida, the latest case to highlight the former president’s influence over the courts.

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo “Rudy” Ruiz II, who sits in the Fort Lauderdale division of the south Florida district court, will preside over the case, according to a public notice Monday.

