WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to visit Maine Friday to tour a nasal swab manufacturing plant, a White House official said, even as the state’s governor directly warned that his trip prompted security concerns amid protests that have gripped the nation.
“I’m very concerned that your presence may cause security problems for our state,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, told the president on a conference call with state leaders Monday. Bloomberg News obtained audio of the call.
Trump responded that he would look into her concerns but that he anticipated “a tremendous crowd of people showing up” and believed “most of them are very favorable, they like their president.”
Later in the call, Trump indicated that Mills’ reluctance to host him may persuade him to push forward with the visit.
“She tried to talk me out of it. Now I think she probably talked me into it,” Trump said. “She just doesn’t understand me very well. But that’s OK.”
On Friday, Trump is expected to visit the Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford, Maine, after using the Defense Production Act to compel the company to ramp up production of nasal swabs for coronavirus tests during the height of the pandemic.
The trip is an opportunity for Trump to tout an improvement in coronavirus test availability as he seeks to turn around public opinion, which polls show has soured on his handling of the pandemic, and visit an area that could prove key in his re-election bid.
Maine, unlike most U.S. states, awards separate electoral votes for each of its congressional districts, a provision that allowed the president to pick up a vote from the more rural 2nd District despite losing the state overall to Hillary Clinton. The Puritan facility is located in that 2nd Congressional District, which could prove pivotal if Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden locks the president in a close race.
Trump’s trip to Maine wouldn’t be the first time since the pandemic began that he traveled against the wishes of local leaders. On Memorial Day, Trump went to an event at Fort McHenry in Baltimore even though the city’s mayor said the nonessential travel set a bad example for citizens of the city who had been asked to abide by a quarantine order.