Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.