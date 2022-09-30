Truman statue

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., with congressional leaders, unveils a statue of President Harry Truman on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

 Yuri Gripas / Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — In what could be their last joint appearance before the midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined with other lawmakers on Thursday to unveil a new statue of Harry S. Truman.

While Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the leaders of the Missouri delegation largely stuck to Truman’s history in Congress and the White House, McCarthy took a subtle turn toward the political present.

