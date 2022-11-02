MIAMI — Tropical Storm Martin formed in the central northern Atlantic on Tuesday morning, far from any land, and is forecast to turn into a hurricane by Wednesday night.
Martin is the 13th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and is the second named system to form this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon as it treks toward a Central America landfall.
Both storms are not a threat to Florida or the rest of the United States.
The National Hurricane Center also expects that a disturbance, described as a broad area of low pressure, will develop over the weekend across the southwestern Atlantic or the eastern Caribbean. The system could see some slow development as it moves north.
For now, the hurricane center says it has no chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a low 20 percent chance of formation through the next five days.
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.
Tropical Storm Martin formed about 630 miles east-northeast of Bermuda on Tuesday afternoon and has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Martin is moving quickly east through the Atlantic’s open waters and is forecast to pick up speed once it turns to the northeast during the next two days, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters expect Martin will strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon or night in the Atlantic’s open waters “before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.”
Tropical Storm Lisa was about 220 miles east of Isla Roatán, Honduras, and about 330 miles east of Belize City, according to the hurricane center. Its maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph, with higher gusts.
Lisa’s center is expected to move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras early Wednesday, then move near Belize later that day and over southeastern Mexico on Thursday.
Lisa will likely become a Category 1 hurricane overnight over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and continue to intensify, but it won’t reach Category 2 strength, forecasters said.
The hurricane center expects Lisa to bring hurricane-force conditions to parts of Central America, with enough rain to make flash flooding possible across parts of Belize, the Bay Islands of Honduras, northern Guatemala and the southeast portion of the Mexican state of Chiapas on Tuesday night through Thursday.
There’s also a potential for life-threatening storm surge near where the storm’s center will cross the coast of Belize and for southern portions of the Yucatán Peninsula, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters expect Lisa will rapidly weaken after landfall, eventually turning into a post-tropical remnant low before dissipating.
