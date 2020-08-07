NEW YORK — Millions of people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were still without power Thursday three days after Tropical Storm Isaias caused outages throughout the tristate area.
As of Thursday morning, the high winds and rain from the storm had left more than 620,000 people without power in Connecticut, more than 567,000 facing outages in New York and around 550,000 affected in New Jersey, according to poweroutage.us, which aggregates nationwide utility data.
Parts of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are also experiencing outages, but not at such a large scale.
So far at least nine deaths have been caused by the storm, which caused floods and downed trees after it made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina but was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved north.
In response to the outages, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for the Department of Public Service to investigate the storm response by Verizon, PSEG Long Island, Con Edison, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, Orange and Rockland Utilities and New York State Electric & Gas to find out "how such a failure could have taken place."
Cuomo declared a state of emergency Wednesday.
"We know that severe weather is our new reality and the reckless disregard by utility companies to adequately plan for tropical storm Isaias left tens of thousands of customers in the dark, literally and figuratively," Cuomo said. "Their performance was unacceptable."
Con Edison said the outage was the second-largest the utility company had ever experienced, but said Thursday its crews had restored power to about half of those affected and would return power to most of its customers by Sunday.
Similar probes are expected in Connecticut and New Jersey.