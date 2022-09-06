The high-flying blockbuster on Monday became the fifth-highest grossing movie domestically of all time, moving ahead of Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther.”
“Top Gun: Maverick” has now made $701 million, while “Black Panther” took home $700 million during its theatrical run, according to Variety.
It’s the latest milestone for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was already the top-earning Hollywood film of 2022 and boasts a worldwide gross of $1.4 billion.
The film serves as a long-awaited sequel to 1986’s original “Top Gun,” with Tom Cruise returning as the hotshot Navy pilot Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who must now train a new generation of aviators.
Next up on the domestic list is James Cameron’s “Avatar,” which ranks fourth ever with $760 million in North America. It’s set to be rereleased in theaters later this month.
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is the biggest domestic movie of all time with a $936 million haul, while “Avengers: Endgame” ranks second with $858 million.
Last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — the highest-grossing movie released during the COVID-19 pandemic — is third all-time after making more than $800 million domestically.
“Top Gun: Maverick” won a quiet four-day Labor Day Weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday. It finished ahead of the rereleased “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which had won the standard three-day weekend with $6 million between Friday to Sunday.
A sequel to “Black Panther” titled “Wakanda Forever” hits movie theaters in November. It will the franchise’s first film since star Chadwick Boseman died after a private battle with colon cancer in 2020.
