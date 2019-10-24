WASHINGTON — Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan became the latest Democrat to drop out of the race for the party's presidential nomination Thursday, announcing in a tweet that he would run for reelection for his House seat.
"I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people in this country," he said in a video posted online. "I'm proud of this campaign because I believe we've done that."
Ryan had struggled to attract attention in the crowded field and had been fundraising for his congressional campaign since he failed to qualify for the televised presidential debate in September. His presidential campaign had raised a total of $1.3 million through Sept. 30, putting him solidly at the bottom of the field.
Ryan hoped his experience representing a blue-collar district in Ohio would help him appeal to the disaffected working-class voters — people who "take a shower after work," as he often said — in Midwestern states who contributed to President Donald Trump's 2016 victory.
But Ryan's voice was often lost among several other candidates staking out the same lane, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. And as a white, middle-aged man, he faced a disadvantage in an election year in which Democrats are seeking to display their diversity.