Ricardo Arduengo / AFP

A man carries a St. Jude statue from the Inmaculada Concepcion church ruins that was built in 1841 and collapsed after an earthquake hit the island in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Tuesday. A strong earthquake struck south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday, followed by major aftershocks, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest in a series of tremors that have shaken the island since Dec. 28.