Long before playlists were a thing, the astronauts aboard Apollo 11 chose their favorite tunes to listen to on the space flight and for their historic moon walk.
As the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins’ moon landing on July 20, 1969, approaches, it seems everyone is suggesting a moon-oriented Spotify playlist. These are filled with the usual suspects that mention the moon or are about space flight.
Naturally, that means Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” The Police’s “Walking on the Moon,” Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” and Zager & Evans’ trippy “In the Year 2525” — which was actually No. 1 on the national music charts throughout July 1969, the week man flew to, and first walked, on the moon.
But only one of those songs actually was played by Apollo 11’s astronauts on their moon mission. (Nothing against Elton or the Police, but their spacey tunes were still light years away.)
Vanity Fair tracked down the man behind the primitive playlists — we’d call them “mixtapes,” but even that term didn’t seem part of the pop culture lexicon until the 1980s.
According to Vanity Fair, Mickey Kapp, son of the founder of Kapp Records and now in his late 80s, was pals with some of the astronauts. He was chosen to compile the songs onto cassettes the astronauts said they wanted to hear en route to and from the moon. They wanted to hear their favorite tunes.
The audio cassette was still a relatively new format 50 years ago when popular music was defined by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Simon & Garfunkel, but its compact size — smaller than the portable 8-track tape cartridge — made it an ideal sound vessel for space travel.
NASA began equipping astronauts with small Sony TC-50 cassette recorders — similar to the portable stereo Walkman, which would hit the world in 1979 — for the Apollo 7 mission in October 1968. The idea was so that they could log mission notes more easily than scribbling onto paper. But they could also use the cassette players for entertainment.
Apollo 11 soundtrack
Here’s what Kapp said Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins asked him to provide for the Apollo 11 mission — a taste of their “Astro Mix Tapes,” as Vanity Fair dubs the recordings:
“Fly Me to the Moon,” Frank Sinatra.
“Galveston,” Glen Campbell.
“People,” Barbra Streisand.
“Mother Country,” John Stewart.
“Three o’ Clock in the Morning,” Lou Rawls.
“Angel of the Morning,” Bettye Swann.
“Spinning Wheel,” Blood Sweat & Tears.
“Mist of the Moon — Music Out of the Moon” and “Moon Moods,” Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman, Harry Ravel and Lex Baxter.
“Everyday People,” Peggy Lee.
“Everybody’s Gone to the Moon,” Jonathan King.