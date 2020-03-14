WASHINGTON — Despite widespread cancellations of campaign events and everyday activities across the nation amid the new coronavirus pandemic, four states with primaries next week are sending the message: Voting will go on, but with an extra dose of hand sanitizer.
Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, while encouraging early voting or voting by mail, have not canceled primary contests scheduled for Tuesday.
“You will probably see lots of sanitizing wipes being used on touch screens and on pens that are used by voters,” said Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections. “There will be sterilizing wipes and facilities to wash hands before and after voting.”
Illinois elections officials are working to move all voting precincts out of nursing homes, and more people have requested vote-by-mail ballots than four years ago, Diertrich said. Local election authorities had sent out about 150,000 vote-by-mail ballots in 2016. That total was more than 240,000 this year, he said, and more voters had also voted early in-person.
In addition to Illinois, Ohio is also hosting presidential and congressional primaries Tuesday. David Pepper, chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, told CQ Roll Call earlier this week that he was concerned about Election Day chaos.
Pepper said Democrats were tentatively hopeful about turnout, but he worried that fears about the virus would keep people away from the polls. The state has had to move polling places located in nursing homes and was encouraging early voting.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine downplayed any risk to voters in an appearance Thursday on CNN, citing the moved polling places and early voting.
“It goes on tomorrow, it goes on this weekend, people can vote on Monday,” DeWine said. “So there’s ample opportunity to spread this out as far as the number of people who are in line at one time. So we do not anticipate any major problems on Election Day on Tuesday.”
A spokeswoman for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, said the state had been monitoring the situation closely and has distributed a memo that included efforts to keep voters healthy.
“Unlike large gatherings like the Arnold Fitness Classic or high attendance conferences, voting on election day takes place in small communities of neighbors who are more likely than not to interact in other ways every day — whether at school, in church, in the grocery store, or elsewhere,” the memo stated.
Arizona is also holding a Democratic presidential primary next Tuesday, although its congressional primaries are not until August. GOP Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a public health emergency in Arizona, and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has since issued multiple statements on preparations.
Hobbs said there were roughly 20 polling places in locations frequented by seniors, and that her office was providing additional guidance to counties with those polling places. That guidance included having clear signs that “curbside voting” is available and to advise those polling places “to complete a full cleaning and disinfecting of the spaces used once the polling sites are closed down.”