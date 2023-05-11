Title 42

A group of migrants from Central America watch near the border fence that separates San Diego and Tijuana in 2018 as a few people try to cross.

 Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune

The border policy that allowed the United States to quickly expel migrants is about to expire.

Title 42 — an emergency order that was enacted under former President Donald Trump with the justification of curbing the spread of COVID-19 — is being lifted at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The contentious rule has permitted U.S. authorities to remove nearly 3 million migrants since it was implemented in March 2020.

