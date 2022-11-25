Colorado

A makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub continues to grow in Colorado Springs, Colo.

 Scott Olson / Getty Images/TNS

DENVER — Prosecutors can still pursue hate crime charges against the person accused of killing five people inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub despite the suspect identifying as nonbinary, legal experts said.

Defense attorneys wrote in court documents Tuesday that the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, identifies as nonbinary. Though prosecutors have yet to file formal charges, Aldrich is being held on suspicion of murder and bias-motivated crimes in connection with the Saturday night shooting at Club Q, considered a hub of the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs.

