Dani Yuengling

Dani Yuengling of Conway, S.C., researched how much a needle biopsy of a lump in her breast might cost. The hospital website showed it would be about $1,400 for someone without insurance. She reasoned her bill with insurance would be less. Instead, the sticker price was close to $18,000, and she was on the hook for more than $5,000 — the balance of her deductible.

 Gavin McIntyre / Kaiser Health News/TNS

When Dani Yuengling felt a lump in her right breast last summer, she tried to ignore it.

She was 35, the same age her mother had been when she received a breast cancer diagnosis in 1997. The disease eventually killed Yuengling’s mom in 2017.

Bill of the Month is a crowdsourced investigation by KHN and NPR that dissects and explains medical bills.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.