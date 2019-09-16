General Motors and the UAW bargained into the evening Monday and had plans to continue Tuesday. Discussions were tense and required some breaks, said some people familiar with the negotiations.
Cooler heads prevailed and bargaining continued into the night, sources said. Most observers didn’t expect a quick resolution.
“Negotiations have resumed,” GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Our goal remains to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our business.”
The strike appeared to drive GM’s stock price down in trading all day, finishing off 4.25 percent at $37.21.
Wages and health care have emerged as contentious problems among several unresolved issues. Those briefed on discussions differ over what’s on the table.
One person said GM has proposed that workers pay 15 percent of their health care costs, up from the current estimated level of 3 percent of health expenses. Another person familiar with talks said GM’s offer preserves current health care benefits at the same cost.
GM and Ford, which will negotiate with the union after a deal is struck with GM, each spend $1 billion a year on worker health care, which some industry observers consider unsustainable. The average U.S. worker pays about 28 percent of health care costs, according to the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor.
“We have many unresolved issues,” Terry Dittes, vice president of the UAW GM department, said early Monday in an interview with Bloomberg. “It’s not just a couple of things. How long will this take? I can’t say.”
Cost to both sides
Those close to the UAW believe it will be a long strike, perhaps lasting two to four weeks.
“People don’t realize how angry the workers are, and that the health care proposal made them nuts,” said a person familiar with both sides who insisted on not being identified to preserve those relationships.
Others said the many unresolved issues could come together quickly if a few key issues get resolved.
GM took the unusual step Sunday of making public a version of what it said was its offer, which included $7 billion in investment and more than 5,000 new jobs over the four-year life of the contract, and an assertion that the company offered an improved profit-sharing formula and preservation of top-line health benefits.
Dittes said GM’s offer came to the union only two hours before Saturday night’s deadline, and had it come sooner, the strike might have been averted.
Harley Shaiken, a professor at University of California, Berkeley, who is a labor export, saw some reason for optimism.
“There are two things that make me think that this strike could be shorter rather than longer,” he said. “First, they’re back at the table at 10 a.m. Monday.”
Shaiken said often during a strike both sides stay away from the table for a few days or call in a mediator.
“Second, the letter that Terry Dittes sent saying this is the first serious proposal, otherwise we might have had a settlement,” Shaiken said. “That’s saying what you’re proposing here, we could perhaps use as the basis of a settlement.”
The cost of a strike is hard on both GM and the UAW workers, who earn a strike wage of $250 a week.
Moody’s lead GM and auto analyst Bruce Clark said: “GM’s ability to contend with a short-duration strike (no more than one to two weeks) is comfortably supported by its 77 days of U.S. inventory, $17.5 billion of automotive cash, and $16.5 billion available under its credit facility. Beyond the initial one to two weeks, the financial burden of a strike will become more material and the prospects of a contract that avoids erosion of the company’s current competitive position is less likely.”
Likewise, Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy said the impact of lost production alone will cost GM about $50 million each day the strike continues.
For the duration of the strike, the Teamsters union said it is honoring the UAW’s picket lines. So the approximately 1,000 Teamsters who transport GM vehicles will not be hauling them to dealerships. The Teamsters said that represents a significant portion of GM deliveries.
Strike avoidance
The two sides have settled just 2 percent of the UAW’s “hundreds” of proposals, said two people briefed on the talks. Nearly a dozen major sticking points remain to be resolved.
In a letter to members Sunday, Dittes said a strike could have been avoided had GM presented its first substantive proposal sooner.
“We are disappointed that the company waited until just two hours before the contract expired to make what we regard as its first serious offer,” Dittes wrote. “Had we received this proposal earlier in the process, it may have been possible to reach a tentative agreement and avoid a strike.”
A spokesman for GM declined to comment on any specifics around bargaining.
He referred to GM’s statement Sunday: “We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways, and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business.”