St. Louis school shooting

High School students were evacuated to a parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in south St. Louis on Monday.

 David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl and a health teacher were shot to death and six others were injured Monday morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. Police confronted the gunman inside the school and killed him.

The suspect, a man not yet identified, was about 20. Police haven’t said what connection, if any, he had to the school.

