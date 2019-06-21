NEW YORK — A veteran New York lifestyle journalist, in a first-person essay published Friday, said Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room at a ritzy Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.
E. Jean Carroll, best known for hosting a namesake talk show on NBC between 1994 and 1996, made the claim in New York magazine.
Carroll, now 75, said the alleged rape took place in the fall of 1995 or spring of 1996 while she was shopping at Bergdorf Goodman.
Trump — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 19 women and has himself bragged on tape about his proclivity for grabbing women’s genitals — vehemently denied Carroll’s allegations via a White House spokesman.
“This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the president look bad,” the spokesman said.
Trump has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by several women, and his first wife, Ivana, alleged he raped her in the late 1980s, but later recanted that allegation and said she had not meant rape in the “criminal sense.” Carroll is the only other woman to accuse him of rape.
At the time of the assault alleged by Carroll, Trump was a high-rolling Manhattan real estate mogul on his second marriage, to actress Marla Maples. According to Carroll, Trump approached her as she was walking out of Bergdorf Goodman and asked if she could stick around to give him advice on a present he was getting for “a girl.”
Carroll says she was “charmed” by the request and strolled through the store with Trump. She writes they sifted through clothes and other items until Trump suggested they check out the lingerie section.
Trump quickly set his eyes on a lilac-colored “see-through bodysuit,” according to Carroll.
“Go try this on,” Trump allegedly told her.
Carroll, saying she in hindsight feels embarrassed by her “stupidity,” writes that she agreed to because it was going to be “hilarious,” so they headed to the dressing rooms.
Carroll says what happened next left her with mental scars for the rest of her life.
“The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips,” Carroll writes.
“I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again. He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights.”
Carroll writes that “a colossal struggle” then ensued, during which Trump raped her.
She says she panicked, managed to “get a knee up” and push him off of her.
“I turn, open the door, and run out,” she writes.
Carroll alleges the “whole episode” was over within three minutes.
Carroll says she told two friends of what allegedly happened more than 25 years ago, but never reported it to police. Both friends corroborated Carroll’s claim to New York magazine.