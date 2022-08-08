Taiwan

Taiwanese Navy warships are anchored at a harbor on Sunday in Keelung, Taiwan. Taiwan remained tense after Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited earlier this week, as part of a tour of Asia aimed at reassuring allies in the region. China has been conducting live-fire drills in waters close to those claimed by Taiwan in response.

 Annabelle Chih / Getty Images/TNS

Taiwan reiterated it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of military drills in the air and seas surrounding the island, with hostilities set to continue even as world leaders urge an end to the strife.

The People’s Liberation Army said it conducted exercises around Taiwan on Sunday, with drills focused on testing the capabilities of joint firepower on long-range air and ground strikes. China didn’t say if the military maneuvers — earlier reported to take place until midday Sunday — are over or if they will be extended.

