Abortion

An abortion rights activist stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

 Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court gave itself more time on a decision expected Wednesday about a commonly used abortion drug, extending until Friday a temporary pause on a lower court ruling that would restrict availability of mifepristone.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. issued the brief order in the challenge to the Food and Drug Administration’s two-decade old approval of mifepristone, which is used in medication abortions, keeping the drug at least temporarily available for now.

