WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold broad access to a widely used abortion pill, seeking a review of a ruling that would bar mail-order prescriptions and require in-person doctor visits.

The appeal, along with a similar petition filed Friday by the drug’s manufacturer, could draw the highest court back into one of the nation’s most bitterly contested and politically potent issues, setting up a ruling next year in the middle of the presidential campaign.

