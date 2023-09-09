WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold broad access to a widely used abortion pill, seeking a review of a ruling that would bar mail-order prescriptions and require in-person doctor visits.
The appeal, along with a similar petition filed Friday by the drug’s manufacturer, could draw the highest court back into one of the nation’s most bitterly contested and politically potent issues, setting up a ruling next year in the middle of the presidential campaign.
Under its normal schedule, the court could say by the end of the year whether it will hear the case. It would be the court’s first full review in an abortion case since 2022 when it overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade opinion.
The justices in April issued an emergency order keeping mifepristone, as the pill is known, fully available while a lawsuit pressed by anti-abortion organizations and doctors went forward. The court gave no explanation for that order, though two justices publicly dissented.
A U.S. appeals court last month backed new limits on mifepristone. The 2-1 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially upheld a federal trial judge’s decision that would have effectively banned the sale of the drug.
The 5th Circuit said Food and Drug Administration decisions made starting in 2016 were likely unlawful and should be rolled back. The panel said the FDA failed to adequately address safety concerns.
Those changes included an extension of mifepristone’s approval to the 10th week of pregnancy — three weeks longer than was the case previously.
U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers that the 5th Circuit had imposed “novel requirements that have no basis” in federal law.
“FDA’s actions were supported by an exhaustive review of a record including dozens of scientific studies and decades of safe use of mifepristone by millions of women in the United States and around the world,” argued Prelogar, the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.