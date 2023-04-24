Sudan

A grab taken from an AFPTV video shows a convoy leaving Khartoum towards Port Sudan on Sunday as people flee the battle-torn Sudanese capital.

 Abubakarr Jalloh / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

The international effort to evacuate consular workers and other expats from Sudan picked up over the weekend even while hampered at times by a ninth day of widespread fighting.

The U.K. and U.S. militaries managed to airlift their diplomats to safety, with the U.S. ferrying consular staff in MH-47 Chinook helicopters. Thousands of American citizens, mostly dual nationals, are said to remain.

With assistance from

Jenny Che, Tony Czuczka and Ekow Dontoh.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.