On its first test flight Thursday morning, SpaceX’s massive, uncrewed Starship rocket roared off the launch pad, soared into the south Texas sky for a few minutes, but ultimately exploded into a trail of smoke.

The explosive end to the test — the latest in the company’s years-long development program, but the first with the Starship spacecraft stacked atop the rocket’s Super Heavy first-stage booster — beat SpaceX’s publicly-broadcast goals. The company had been careful to set expectations low for this flight. Musk told an audience at a Morgan Stanley conference last month that the rocket’s debut had a 50 percent chance of success.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.