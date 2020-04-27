Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.