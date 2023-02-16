One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, mall on Wednesday.
One suspect was detained after gunfire erupted at Cielo Vista mall, local ABC affiliate KVIA reported.
Police were still looking for at least one more suspect after law enforcement agencies swarmed the mall and surrounding area, according to the El Paso Times.
Neither the victims nor the suspects were immediately identified. Cops did not say what led to the gunfire.
In August 2019, a gunman fatally shot 23 people at a Walmart next door to Cielo Vista mall. The shooter, Patrick Crusius, pleaded guilty to 90 federal crimes last week and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Wednesday’s shooting comes on the heels of a horrifying massacre at Michigan State University in which three students were killed.
