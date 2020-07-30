NEW YORK — The Manhattan fashion executive killed by a great white shark in Maine retired from her successful career four years ago and hoped to spend her days staying active and spending time with her family, a longtime colleague told the Daily News.
“She had a great career. She had it all,” Julie Dimperio Holowach’s longtime boss and colleague Karen Murray told The News.
The 63-year-old Manhattanite was vacationing in Maine and swimming in the Casco Bay off Bailey Island Monday afternoon when the shark mauled her in front of her daughter.
“She was very active, athletic, worked out, ran and swam, did triathlons,” said Murray, the former head of sportswear at VF Corp. “We knew each other for 25 years, worked very closely towards the end of our careers at Liz Claiborne.”
Holowach joined VF Corp. as president of special markets for the Liz Claiborne brand in 2000, and was promoted to president of Kipling North American in 2006, according to Women’s Wear Daily.
She was also on the board of Sea Bags, a Maine company renowned for its tote bags.
“She was just a talent, you know? A fashion business executive that ran all parts of the business who was a great leader,” said Murray.