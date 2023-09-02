MTV will honor Shakira with the Video Vanguard Award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the network announced Monday.

The Colombian-born singer and songwriter will be the first South American artist to receive the lifetime achievement honor established in 1984 for music artists and music video directors. Shakira is the second Latina to be given the award. Bronx native Jennifer Lopez — who is of Puerto Rican heritage — was honored in 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.