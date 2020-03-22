Rand Paul, the junior senator from Kentucky, has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Sunday.
Paul, 57, has not shown any symptoms and was not in contact with anyone who had been diagnosed, but was tested "out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events."
The former Republican presidential candidate shut down his D.C. office 10 days ago and has been working remotely, so "virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul," his office said.
Paul is the first member of the Senate to test positive.
On Tuesday, he held up the vote on a $100 billion stimulus package after introducing an amendment that would require a social security number for purposes of the child tax credit, according to NBC News.
He was also the only "no" vote on the $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill passed by the Senate in early March.
Paul's office said Sunday that he "expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time."