WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced that her brother has died of COVID-19. Warren made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.
Donald Reed Herring, oldest brother of the Democratic senator and former 2020 presidential candidate, died Tuesday evening in Oklahoma, weeks after testing positive for the new coronavirus, she said.
“I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand,” Warren told the Boston Globe. “And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close.”
Herring, 86, was an Air Force veteran, dedicating his career to the military, including a handful of years “on and off” in Vietnam.
“He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” she wrote.
— CQ-Roll Call