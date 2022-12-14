FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was accused by U.S. regulators of carrying out a multi-year scheme to defraud investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried, who was arrested on Monday in the Bahamas and is facing criminal charges in the U.S., raised more than $1.8 billion from investors. The SEC also said he concealed risks and FTX’s relationship with his trading firm Alameda Research, and used commingled customer funds.

