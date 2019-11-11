Bernie Sanders represents Vermont in the U.S. Senate but next door in New Hampshire, voters prefer three of his rivals.
That's according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday that shows a tight race for the Democratic nomination.
Former Vice President Joe Biden receives support from 20 percent of New Hampshire likely Democratic primary voters, according to the poll. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts came in second with 16 percent and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was third with 15 percent.
Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary in 2016, received 14 percent.
But the poll of 1,134 voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, so the race between Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg could be significantly closer.
"Although Biden has a slight lead in the Granite State, it's far from rock solid, and both states are clearly still up for grabs," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
The poll also found tepid support for Michael Bloomberg, who filed paperwork Friday to secure a place on the ballot in Alabama. Just 2 percent of New Hamshire Democrats said they would definitely vote for the former New York City mayor. Meanwhile, 27 percent said they would consider voting for him but 54 percent said they would definately not vote for him.
"If he truly is in, there is a lot of work to do,'' Malloy said. "But with vast resources to draw from, Michael Bloomberg's nascent campaign could morph from 'under construction' to 'full steam ahead' in a New York minute."