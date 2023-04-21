New Mexico prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the deadly “Rust” shooting, a dramatic reversal after numerous missteps by prosecutors.
The development came after prosecutors received new information in the case — that Baldwin’s prop gun had been modified before being delivered to the low-budget western in October 2021, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.
The replica of the vintage weapon — a Colt .45 revolver — had been fitted with a new trigger, increasing the odds that the gun might have misfired, as Baldwin has said, according to the sources.
Special prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis confirmed the decision late Thursday, citing new information turned over by law enforcement.
“We cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form,” they said. “We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation. This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.”
Baldwin has long maintained that he did not pull the trigger when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot during a rehearsal in an old wooden church on a sprawling ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also wounded but recovered.
The decision to drop the involuntary manslaughter charges comes three weeks after a new special prosecutor team in New Mexico took over the case when the district attorney stepped down. The special prosecutors were racing to prepare for a May 3 preliminary hearing to determine whether they had sufficient evidence to go to trial.
“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin, and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, attorneys for Baldwin, said in a statement, which was first reported by ABC News and Variety.
The judge in the case set a hearing for today.
Baldwin, 65, was charged in late January with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Hutchins, a rising star in the film industry. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 25, was also charged.
But since the high-profile charges were announced, the case against Baldwin slowly has been crumbling.
“This case has been botched from the get-go,” said Los Angeles-based trial attorney and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani. “It’s probably one of the worst prosecutions I’ve ever seen in more than 20 years of practice.”
Thursday’s revelations raised questions about whether the previous team of prosecutors had all of the evidence before deciding to charge Baldwin, Gutierrez Reed and assistant director David Halls. Last month, Halls pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
It was also unclear whether the gun had other defects.
Gutierrez Reed — who has acknowledged that she loaded Baldwin’s gun — is still facing the felony charges, the sources said.
“The new special prosecutor team has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed,” Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys, Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion, said in a statement. “We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated.”
Los Angeles entertainment attorney Tre Lovell said the film industry would probably be relieved that charges against Baldwin were dropped.
“Every time an actor is doing a scene, driving a car, handling a firearm ... the mere fact that if there’s a serious injury, he or she could be criminally charged, it would have changed the industry,” Lovell said. “The second you start requiring an actor or actress to have to make sure whatever they’re using is safe, you’re putting it in the hands of a nonexpert and you’re making them do other things that he or she wasn’t hired to do.”
Results of a ballistics investigation of the gun by the FBI, released last summer, indicated the gun was functional when Baldwin was handling it. But Baldwin’s attorneys have consistently insisted that finding was flawed, noting that the gun fell apart during the FBI testing.
Problems intensified after New Mexico’s 1st Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and her office received the case files from the sheriff’s office. Carmack-Altwies, who runs a small office that has been vexed by attorney departures, had brought on board special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, who at the time was running for a seat in the New Mexico Legislature. Reeb intended to prosecute the case.
Initially, Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed were charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter. The most serious charge included a “firearm enhancement” penalty, which prosecutors said carried a maximum five years in prison.
Baldwin’s legal team quickly seized on the goof. They noted the five-year mandatory sentence provision didn’t become law in New Mexico until about seven months after the shooting. In February, prosecutors downgraded the felony charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed, removing the threat that either could spend years in prison.
The two initial prosecutors have both resigned from the case.
Production of “Rust” has resumed at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.