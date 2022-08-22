Russia car bombing

Police officers guard the scene of a car bombing in Bolshiye Vyazyomy, Moscow, on Saturday. Journalist and political scientist Darya Dugina was reportedly killed.

 Sergei Bobylev / TASS/Zuma Press/TNS

The daughter of a prominent Moscow nationalist who advocated a “Russian World” ideology to justify expansion by the Kremlin, and who’d herself been sanctioned by the U.S. and U.K., was killed in a car bombing.

Darya Dugina, 29, whose father is far-right political theorist Alexander Dugin, died when the Toyota SUV she was driving exploded about 12 miles west of the capital on Saturday night, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

