Drone attacks targeted multiple regions of Russia in a widespread retaliatory strike for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, as the authorities in Kyiv battled the heaviest air assault the city has faced since the spring.

Four Ilyushin Il-76 military transport planes were damaged at an airport in Russia’s northwestern Pskov region, state-run Tass news agency reported Wednesday, citing an unidentified emergency services official. Russian air defenses claimed they shot down drones in five other regions including near Moscow, as well as in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.