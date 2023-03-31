Russia reporter

Cars are seen parked in the yard of the Lefortovsky court in Moscow Thursday, which is reportedly set to hold a remand hearing into the case against Evan Gershkovich, U.S. journalist working for the Wall Street Journal detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for Washington.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Russia detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich for alleged espionage while he was on a reporting trip in central Russia, the first time a U.S. reporter has been held on spying charges since the Cold War.

The 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in Yekaterinburg, about 880 miles (1,400 kilometers) east of Moscow, by Federal Security Service agents and brought to Moscow, where a district court ordered him to be held until at least May 29. The case was classified as “top secret.”

