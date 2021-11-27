Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released their first album together in 14 years, and the duo will embark on a 2022 concert tour slated to begin June 1 in Canandaigua, N.Y.
“Raise The Roof” is the former Led Zeppelin frontman and singer’s follow-up to 2007’s “Raising Sand,” whose gorgeously atmospheric blend of American and British roots music styles sold over a million copies and garnered Grammy awards for album and record of the year.
“Raise The Roof,” which wrapped up recording sessions in Nashville, Tenn., in the days before the pandemic shutdown in 2020, reunites Plant and Krauss with “Raising Sand” producer T-Bone Burnett.
The album is a sensual, spirit-lifting mix of country, blues, soul and English folk that again captures the unique chemistry between the two singers. It contains one new Plant-Burnett composition along with covers of songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, Calexico, Ollabelle Reed and Geeshie Wiley.
The lead single from “Raise The Roof” is “Can’t Let Go,” a song written by Randy Weeks that was popularized by Lucinda Williams, who sings back up vocals on Plant and Krauss’ version of Brenda Burns’ ”Somebody Was Watching Over Me.”
Tickets for the duo’s tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3. See PlantKrauss.com for details.