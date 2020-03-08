A day after Bernie Sanders rallied supporters in Chicago, the Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed the Vermont senator’s bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, his campaign announced.
Jackson’s endorsement came shortly after California Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed Sanders’ chief opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate,” Jackson said in a statement the Sanders campaign released Sunday morning. “A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path. The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That’s why I choose to endorse him today.”
About 15,000 people showed up to Sanders’ rally on Saturday at Grant Park in Chicago in advance of next week’s primary.
Sen. Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday, joining several former 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls who’ve already backed the former vice president.
“I believe in Joe Biden and will do everything in my power to help elect him the next president of the United States,” she said in a statement and a video posted on Twitter. Her endorsement comes after Biden’s strong Super Tuesday showing, including a better than expected performance in Harris’ home state, where Bernie Sanders’ lead has narrowed as primary-day ballots continue to be counted.
Harris, who’s likely to be in the top tier of Biden’s list of potential running mates should he capture the nomination, will have a joint appearance with Biden Monday night in Detroit in an effort to boost enthusiasm and turnout ahead of Tuesday’s primary in Michigan and contests in five other states.
— From wire services