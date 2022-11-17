McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., addresses a crowd during an election night watch party on Nov. 9 in Washington, D.C.

 Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times/TNS

Republicans secured the majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday, boosting the party’s ability to stymy President Joe Biden’s agenda even though the midterm results stop well short of a mandate from the electorate.

It took more than a week for The Associated Press to determine the GOP had won the 218 seats necessary to control the chamber. The belated milestone underscored Republicans’ underwhelming performance in an election cycle when economic conditions, historical precedent and a sour national mood should have worked to their advantage.

